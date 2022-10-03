Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $362,527.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.00 or 0.99995265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.