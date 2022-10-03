Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.