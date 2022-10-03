Zoo Token (ZOOT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $5,000,677.60 billion and $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token launched on May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Zoo Token’s official website is zootoken.io. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoo Token is https://reddit.com/r/ZOOToken.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.