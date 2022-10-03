Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

