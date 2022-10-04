1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $413.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

