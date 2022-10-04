10,895 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

