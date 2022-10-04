10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading 10.9% Higher

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $31.43. 28,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,095,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

10x Genomics Trading Up 12.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

