11,292 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

