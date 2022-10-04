12Ships Price Hits $0.0001 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $297,166.00 and approximately $15,508.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,956,890,689 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

