131,785 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.79 and a 200 day moving average of $212.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

