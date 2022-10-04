1,855 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

