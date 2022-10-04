198,974 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 198,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for 8.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

SDS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 174,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

