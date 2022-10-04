1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 3.9 %

DIBS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,991. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 173.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Stories

