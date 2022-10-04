30,841 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 479,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS IBMM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.52. 122,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.