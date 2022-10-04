3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. 67,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,931. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

