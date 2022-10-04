44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,745 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

