44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,168. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

