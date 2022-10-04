44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 103,899 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,899 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 13.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

