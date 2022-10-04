44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 508 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Humana by 30.6% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.08. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

