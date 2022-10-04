44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 15.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,203. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

