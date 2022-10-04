44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.56. 14,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,019. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day moving average of $243.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.