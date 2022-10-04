44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,099,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 25,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

