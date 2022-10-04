44 Wealth Management LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 18,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

