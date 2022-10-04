44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 123,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

