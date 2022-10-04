44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.22 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Xcel Energy comprises 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

