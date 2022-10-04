44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 38,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,872. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.