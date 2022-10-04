44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

NYSE URI traded up $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.35. 3,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,266. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

