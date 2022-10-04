44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,765 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

