44 Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,501. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

