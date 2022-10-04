47,396 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 391,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after buying an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 225,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,134. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

