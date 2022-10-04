4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 2.9%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 505,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 245,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

