5,988 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 43,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

