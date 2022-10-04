9,026 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,372. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95.

