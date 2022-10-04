AAX Token (AAB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.34 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and $1.69 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

