AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

