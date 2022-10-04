abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (AUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:AUSC opened at GBX 424.36 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of £393.13 million and a P/E ratio of 221.02. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.71) and a one year high of GBX 780 ($9.42).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($5,914.69).

About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

