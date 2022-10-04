Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.79 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 4462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadian Timber to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadian Timber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.20.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

