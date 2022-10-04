Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

