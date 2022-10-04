Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day moving average is $297.02. Accenture has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

