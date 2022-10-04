Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Accolade by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 977.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 434,898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 4,861.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Accolade by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.