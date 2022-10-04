Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) VP Michael Hoge Sells 8,324 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) VP Michael Hoge sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $17,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 291,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 339,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,864. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

