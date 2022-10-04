ACENT (ACE) Trading 4.2% Lower This Week

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $35.34 million and $3.20 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACENT

ACENT’s genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ACENT is acent.tech. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

