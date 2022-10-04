Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Up to $159.65

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.65, but opened at $173.00. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $168.09, with a volume of 3,073 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

