Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 11.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 18,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,061,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 13.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 841,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.