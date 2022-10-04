adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €119.00 ($121.43) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.65. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

