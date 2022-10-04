Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for about 1.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $19,972,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -33.70.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

