Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average of $395.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.