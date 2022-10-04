Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.88 on Tuesday, reaching $293.12. 143,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.19 and a 200 day moving average of $395.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

