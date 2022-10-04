Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 962,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,887,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

