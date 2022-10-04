Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.63.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

